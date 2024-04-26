Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $959.69 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $959.69 million and $27.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000954 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,000,228,017 coins and its circulating supply is 979,661,382 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

