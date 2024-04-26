Callan Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

