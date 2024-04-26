Callan Capital LLC Sells 473 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Illumina by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 299,827 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,558,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.28. The company had a trading volume of 829,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

