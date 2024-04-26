Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.40-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.95. The company had a trading volume of 770,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.10. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.43.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

