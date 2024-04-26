Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,645. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

