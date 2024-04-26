DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down to $138.01

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $138.01, but opened at $132.50. DexCom shares last traded at $130.57, with a volume of 1,759,920 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom Trading Down 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average of $118.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

