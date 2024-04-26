ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Up to $11.79

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.50. ZKH Group shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 4,729 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZKH Group

ZKH Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.