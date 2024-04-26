ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Up to $11.79

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.50. ZKH Group shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 4,729 shares traded.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock.
ZKH Group Stock Up 5.4 %
ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
