FS Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FS Bancorp stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.95. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

