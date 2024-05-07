One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.06 on June 28th

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
One Media iP Group Price Performance
OMIP stock opened at GBX 4.16 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. One Media iP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.77.
One Media iP Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than One Media iP Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.