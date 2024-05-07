One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.06 on June 28th

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OMIP stock opened at GBX 4.16 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. One Media iP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.77.

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

