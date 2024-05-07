Sanofi (SNY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.48 on June 6th

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.478 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38.

Sanofi has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sanofi has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

