Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Short Interest Update

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, an increase of 173.8% from the March 31st total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netcapital news, Director Steven F. Geary acquired 239,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $31,105.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,574 shares in the company, valued at $32,444.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netcapital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netcapital stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.03% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netcapital Price Performance

NCPL traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 964,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,635. Netcapital has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.43.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netcapital will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

