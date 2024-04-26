Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 46,957 shares.The stock last traded at $74.57 and had previously closed at $74.29.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $81,786,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,358,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $14,926,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,194,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 850.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

