Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 46,957 shares.The stock last traded at $74.57 and had previously closed at $74.29.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.