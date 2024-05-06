Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $646.63 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $646.63 million and approximately $22.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.07 or 0.04822963 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00058202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00020153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09924822 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $16,160,358.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.