Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Clariant Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.81.
About Clariant
