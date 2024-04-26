Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

