Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the March 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

