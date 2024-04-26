Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the March 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Stock Performance
EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.
About Electric Power Development
