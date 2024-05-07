Prs Reit (PRSR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 31st

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Prs Reit stock opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.95. Prs Reit has a one year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 88.50 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £443.79 million, a PE ratio of 988.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($43,530.15). Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

