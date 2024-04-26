iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 316,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 160,394 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $67.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

