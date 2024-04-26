Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Trading Down 33.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$692,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Resolute Resources
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
