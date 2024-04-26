SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 392,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 533% from the previous session’s volume of 62,090 shares.The stock last traded at $49.58 and had previously closed at $48.79.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

