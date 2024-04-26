Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.70

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 5539660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.