Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is RMR Wealth Builders’ Largest Position

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $60,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.35. The company had a trading volume of 643,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,277. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.44 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

