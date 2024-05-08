Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 1.7%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 584 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 584 ($7.34). Approximately 262,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 127,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($7.21).

Renewi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 566.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 590.67. The stock has a market cap of £470.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,242.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

About Renewi

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

