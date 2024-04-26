Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 48.3%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 48.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 10,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Mirada Stock Down 48.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £138,105.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Mirada

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

