Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Trading 5% Higher

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 1,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Salzgitter AG will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.