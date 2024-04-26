Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Prenetics Global from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Price Performance

PRE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. 69,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,889. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Prenetics Global has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 193.60%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prenetics Global stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) by 140.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,288 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.12% of Prenetics Global worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.