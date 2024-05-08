Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35.
Glanbia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.1332 per share. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
