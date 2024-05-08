Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.72

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 2002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.5979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.