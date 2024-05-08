Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
Ryman Healthcare Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.
About Ryman Healthcare
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
