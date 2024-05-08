Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 74711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Down 11.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$41.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
