Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.25-$0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.37.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,010,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $865.35 million, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

