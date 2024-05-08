Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.040-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.0 million.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 130,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $695.79 million, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

