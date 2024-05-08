ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,200,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,013,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.23. 579,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.32 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

