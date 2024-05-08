ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $118.59. 726,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,885. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

