ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after acquiring an additional 481,619 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.52. 63,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $93.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

