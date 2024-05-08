Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.69

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 233103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. 6.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

