i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.56

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 1988743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$596.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.95.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$35.18 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 118.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

i-80 Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$37,200.00. In other i-80 Gold news, Director John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Also, Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$55,916.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,866. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

