TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in TMT Acquisition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 796,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TMT Acquisition by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in TMT Acquisition by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in TMT Acquisition by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TMTC remained flat at $10.84 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,266. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. TMT Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

