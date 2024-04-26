Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

