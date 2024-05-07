Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Trading Down 18.7%

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) dropped 18.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
