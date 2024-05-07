Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Emblem Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.
About Emblem
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
