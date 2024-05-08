Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$147.00 and last traded at C$147.00, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$144.00.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$141.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.
Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Economic Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 84.85%. The business had revenue of C$123.11 million during the quarter.
Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
