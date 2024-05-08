Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.78 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.