Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.97

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.97 and last traded at C$27.29, with a volume of 189078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWB shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.55.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5834464 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

