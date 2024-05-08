Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.05

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.
Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.
