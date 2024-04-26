Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.250-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 965,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

