Spinnaker Trust Has $88.67 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned 1.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $88,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after acquiring an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,731,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

