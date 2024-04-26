Spinnaker Trust Has $12.80 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.62. 561,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,220. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

