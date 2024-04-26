Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 8,340 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $684,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 201,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,001. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

