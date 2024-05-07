Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $170,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.35. 643,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,277. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $251.44 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

