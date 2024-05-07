Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 5,533 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Evexia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 366,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

